Hungary turns to France's Engie for gas to lessen Russian supply reliance

Hungary on Thursday signed its biggest ever deal to buy liquefied natural gas from French firm Engie, a second agreement in as many months that will diversify its supply away from top energy provider Russia.

US President Donald Trump said last month he would urge Hungary to stop buying Russian oil, part of a push to pressure NATO allies to cut energy ties with Moscow over its war with Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said dropping Russian energy would be a disaster for Hungary’s economy.