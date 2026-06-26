Hotter weather and LNG export demand lift US natural gas futures

US natural gas futures edged up about one per cent to a 20-week high on Friday, supported by increased flows to liquefied natural gas export plants and forecasts for hotter weather in coming weeks that should boost power demand for air conditioning.

On their last day as the front-month, gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.2 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $3.385 per million British thermal units, putting the contract on track for its highest close since February 6 for a second day in a row.

The August contract, which will soon be the front-month, gained about one per cent to $3.32 per mmBtu. That kept the premium of futures for July over August near Thursday's record high.

For the week, the front-month was up about five per cent after gaining around four per cent last week. It is poised to rise for two weeks in a row for the first time since December 2025.