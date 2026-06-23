Higher LNG export flows boost US natural gas futures

US natural gas futures settled at a two-week high on Monday on rising gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and revised forecasts for warmer weather and higher air conditioning demand over the next two weeks.

Front-month gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose two cents, or 0.6 per cent, to settle at $3.253 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since June 4.

Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states held at 109.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, the same as May. That compares with a monthly record high of 110.6 bcfd in December 2025.