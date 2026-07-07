High prices choke off global demand for natural gas in 2026

Global natural gas consumption is forecast to fall 0.5 per cent this year, mainly because higher prices are curbing demand from power generators and industry after the US-Iran conflict tightened supplies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

Global gas demand is expected to fall by around 0.5 per cent, or 20 billion cubic metres, in 2026, marking the third annual decline this decade after decreases in 2020 and 2022, the IEA said in its third-quarter 2026 Gas Market Report.

Gas demand in Asia fell around one per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026 as higher prices encouraged fuel switching, particularly to coal in the power sector.