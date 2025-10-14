HGK Shipping christens new shallow-draught gas tanker

The ship was developed by HGK Shipping Design Center. She has a length of 110 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 3,256 cubic metres.

Azimuthing propellers will enable Gas 96 to manoeuvre safely in extreme water level conditions. HGK Shipping said that even if the draught is only 1.2 metres and under challenging weather conditions, the tanker can carry more than 300 tonnes. In ideal water conditions, the maximum tonnage per journey is more than 2,500 tonnes.

After the ship's hull was first completed at Severnav in Romania, the superstructure work recently took place at De Gerlien van Tiem in the Netherlands.