Heatwave and data centres push Malaysia to tap offshore gas fields

Malaysia is tapping its offshore gas reserves to meet record power demand driven by a searing heatwave and data centres, even as countries across Asia burn more coal to make up for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shortages due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Electricity demand in peninsular Malaysia - which accounts for about 80 per cent of national demand - increased 11.5 per cent annually in April and was largely met by a 50.5 per cent surge in gas-fired power, data from Malaysia's Grid System Operator (GSO) showed.

Gas-fired output grew at the fastest pace since at least 2018 to a record 5.54 terawatt-hours (TWh) in April, while coal-fired generation fell at the steepest pace in more than three years to 6.67 TWh, the data showed. From May 1 to 27, gas-fired power rose 28.3 per cent, while coal-fired output was 4.8 per cent lower.

"In peninsular Malaysia, an increase in gas-fired power generation has led to higher gas demand," state-run Petronas told Reuters in a statement.