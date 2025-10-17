Guyana keeps all options on table for natural gas development

Guyana's Vice President said on Thursday the country will not take any possible gas development off the negotiation table, including Exxon Mobil's future offshore projects.
Exxon's eighth project, Longtail, is expected to be the first to develop non-associated gas in Guyana, and two more discoveries, Haimara and Pluma, could follow. An Exxon executive said this month that turning gas into liquefied natural gas (LNG) might not be a priority for the company in some projects.
"(Gas) is a priority for us," Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said during his weekly conference, adding that Guyana wants to monetize its gas reserves.
A consortium led by Exxon, which controls all oil and gas output in the South American country, in February began applications to request government approval for Longtail, hoping to have the project authorized next year for a 2030 start-up.
Longtail is expected to produce up to 1.5 billion cubic feet (42 million cubic metres) per day of natural gas and 290,000 barrels per day of condensate through a floating production facility that will have capacity to export, the group told the government this year.
However, Exxon's gas strategy in Guyana, which could involve LNG, has not been fully designed yet.
