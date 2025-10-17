Guyana keeps all options on table for natural gas development

Guyana's Vice President said on Thursday the country will not take any possible gas development off the negotiation table, including Exxon Mobil's future offshore projects.

Exxon's eighth project, Longtail, is expected to be the first to develop non-associated gas in Guyana, and two more discoveries, Haimara and Pluma, could follow. An Exxon executive said this month that turning gas into liquefied natural gas (LNG) might not be a priority for the company in some projects.