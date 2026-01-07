Greece's Capital Maritime welcomes new multi-gas carrier to fleet

Greek shipping company the Capital Maritime Group, via its Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) business unit, has taken delivery of a new liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier built by HD Hyundai Mipo of South Korea.
Active is the first ship in a new series of four multi-gas carriers that HD Hyundai Mipo is building for CCEC.
In addition to transporting LCO2 at temperatures as low as minus 55 degrees Celsius, the vessels can also carry other types of gas cargo such as LPG, ammonia and selected petrochemicals, providing deployment flexibility across market cycles.
The ship has a length of 159.9 metres, a beam of 27.4 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 22,000 cubic metres. It has also been engineered to support carbon capture, utilisation and storage activities.
Active will initially serve a six-month charter, during which it will transport LPG for an undisclosed trading specialist. The charter contract also includes options to extend by up to six additional months.