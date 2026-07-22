Greece seeks softer rules on Russian LNG ahead of planned EU ban

EU ambassadors were trying to reach a compromise with Greece on Wednesday to pass a 21st package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomats said.

The new package targets the country's banking sector in an effort to squeeze Moscow's financial system at what the EU sees as a vulnerable time.

However, Greece wants the EU to soften already agreed restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies and has become the main obstacle to adopting the new package.

From January 1, the EU will ban imports of Russian LNG and ban EU companies from providing services to Russian LNG terminals that are majority owned by a Russian entity.