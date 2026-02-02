Global LNG glut could flip to shortage due to AI and data centres, says QatarEnergy CEO

Growing electricity demand from AI and data centres, together with rising fuel use in Asia and European gas needs could turn an expected global liquefied natural gas supply glut into a shortage by 2030, Qatar Energy CEO Saad al-Kaabi said on Monday.

LNG coming online between 2026 and 2029 has raised concerns of a supply glut that could depress prices, with projects like Golden Pass LNG on the US Gulf Coast and Qatar's North Field Expansion expected to contribute sizeable volumes.

"We always thought the market would have some kind of oversupply between 2025-2030 (and) beyond 2030 you will have a shortage," Kaabi said, adding that demand expectations have increased, "mainly due to...AI and data centre requirements".