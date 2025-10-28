Global LNG demand seen rising as new supply brings price relief

"You may have bought on TTF or Henry Hub or Brent (pricing), but as you get into a delivery period, you may not actually want that index," he said.

"These solutions around optimising and risk management will be the new wave of collaboration." Cheniere’s Comninos also notes rising interest in buyers and sellers jointly optimising portfolios, along with growing demand for cancellation options and bespoke structures in contracts.

"It used to be that oil-linked, point to point (delivery) with limited diversion rights was the norm some time ago, but now we're seeing a lot more creativity coming from some of those more traditional players," he said.