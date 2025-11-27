Germany's DET reruns LNG auctions after failure to allocate slots

Germany’s Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) said on Thursday that it will rerun auctions for liquefied natural gas for landing capacities at the Wilhelmshaven 1 and 2 terminals on December 9 and 10, having failed to allocate any slots in auctions held on November 25 and 26.
The regasification slots at the North Sea port are for remaining capacities in December 2025, the first, second and fourth quarters of 2026, and the first quarter of 2027, DET said on its website.
DET markets and operates floating terminals that turn LNG back into gas and feed it into Germany’s onshore gas pipeline network.
Europe’s pipeline gas imports from Russia have fallen sharply since 2022, and the European Union has decided to end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, boosting demand for seaborne LNG.
The capacities were offered at €0.56 ($0.6488) per MMBtu, a gas industry measure of British thermal units, and the same conditions will apply in the new auction, DET said.
DET also said that the Wilhelmshaven 2 terminal will be offline for several days of maintenance on the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Excelsior, starting November 27, and that DET will notify the market once that is done.
Separately, the Brunsbuettel terminal, also under DET’s remit, received back its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), the Hoegh Gannet, and is ready for the coming winter months.
This followed the completion of some upgrades, made since September, to reduce local emissions and noise pollution.
