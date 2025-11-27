Germany's DET reruns LNG auctions after failure to allocate slots

Germany’s Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET) said on Thursday that it will rerun auctions for liquefied natural gas for landing capacities at the Wilhelmshaven 1 and 2 terminals on December 9 and 10, having failed to allocate any slots in auctions held on November 25 and 26.

The regasification slots at the North Sea port are for remaining capacities in December 2025, the first, second and fourth quarters of 2026, and the first quarter of 2027, DET said on its website.