German gas usage rises in 2025 as it moves away from Russian supply

German utility industry group BDEW on Wednesday reported annual national usage of natural gas of 875 billion kilowatt hours in 2025, up 3.6 per cent from the previous year, and gas imports at 772 billion kWh, unchanged from 2024.
Germany’s shift away from Russian gas pipelines, which were cut off after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has put its energy sources in sharper focus. The country is now relying more on intra-European pipelines and on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), where US shipments play a big role.
Germany possesses the biggest underground storage capacity for gas in the European Union and was also able to meet its demand with stocks and from small domestic fields that delivered the equivalent of 4.5 per cent of total demand, BDEW figures showed.
The bulk of gas arriving via pipelines came from Norway, which in a November 2025 snapshot held a share of 39 per cent of total imports.
Some 16–17 per cent of imports were received at new LNG landing terminals in the country, which were built up since the energy crisis of 2022, the BDEW data showed, while additional LNG continues to arrive via French and Benelux seaports that feed supplies into trans-European pipelines.
Within the LNG imports arriving at German terminals, a big reliance on the US was manifest: 94.7 per cent of the total volume in January–November 2025 came from the US, up from a full year 2024 percentage of 91.9 per cent for US origins.
Separately, BDEW said that electricity production totalled 498.9 billion kWh in 2025, 0.8 per cent up year-on-year, of which 58 per cent came from renewable sources.
Managing Director Kerstin Andreae in a press call said that one of the main priorities on the Berlin federal government’s energy agenda in early 2026 should be a pending law to tender for the construction of new gas-burning electricity plants.
