German gas usage rises in 2025 as it moves away from Russian supply

German utility industry group BDEW on Wednesday reported annual national usage of natural gas of 875 billion kilowatt hours in 2025, up 3.6 per cent from the previous year, and gas imports at 772 billion kWh, unchanged from 2024.

Germany’s shift away from Russian gas pipelines, which were cut off after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has put its energy sources in sharper focus. The country is now relying more on intra-European pipelines and on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), where US shipments play a big role.