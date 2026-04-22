GECF chief warns Iran conflict may kill natural gas demand for good

The natural gas demand destruction currently resulting from the Iran war as governments implement measures to mitigate the crisis risks becoming structural if the conflict persists, the head of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum said on Wednesday.

Since the Middle East crisis began at the end of February, more than 500 million barrels of crude and condensate have been knocked out of the global market, according to Kpler data - the largest energy supply disruption in modern history.

Countries dependent upon Persian Gulf supplies have reacted by switching to burning coal and accelerating the switch to renewables.