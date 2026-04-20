GasCo moves to shore up Singapore’s energy supply as war impacts LNG

Singapore's state gas buyer GasCo has secured additional cargoes of liquefied natural gas to offset supply shortfalls triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran, and plans to seek long-term supply deals this year, despite market volatility.

The city-state, which relies on gas to generate 95 per cent of its electricity has been importing increasing volumes of LNG, reaching 5.93 million tonnes last year, Kpler data shows, nearly half of it shipped from Qatar.

"While a portion of our LNG imports has been curtailed, Singapore GasCo has taken proactive steps to secure additional cargoes to augment existing supply sources," Chief Executive Alan Heng told Reuters in an emailed response.

"In the short term, our focus is on securing LNG cargoes to make up for supply curtailed by existing suppliers."