Gas prices in Europe rise as supply risks counter weak demand

Benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices edged higher on Monday after Yemeni Houthi terrorists launched their first attacks on Israel over the weekend, widening the US-Israeli war with Iran and raising fears over supply disruptions.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €1.183 at €55.36 per megawatt hour (MWh) or around $18.65 /mmBtu, by 08:10 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British April contract was up 3.61p at 139.76p per therm, ICE data showed.