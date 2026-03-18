Gas Malaysia secures government approval to develop LNG terminal

Gas Malaysia received a letter to proceed from Malaysia’s Energy Commission for the development of a regasification terminal in Yan, Kedah. The project is located west of Pulau Bunting and is intended to function as an offshore floating storage and regasification unit.

The facility has a planned capacity of up to six million tonnes per annum, according to the company. Development costs for the terminal are currently estimated to range between MYR2 billion ($426 million) and MYR3 billion.

While the regulator has issued the letter to proceed, the company noted that the move does not constitute a final investment commitment. The project remains subject to the fulfilment of specific conditions imposed by the commission within a set timeline.