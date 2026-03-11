GAIL looks to Oman to keep India's gas supplies flowing

Indian gas firm GAIL has bought an Omani liquefied natural gas cargo as the South Asian nation attempts to meet its natural gas demand, three trade sources said.

GAIL has bought the prompt cargo for delivery next week from a European trader through negotiations at a fixed price of $17-$20 per million British thermal units, two of the three sources said.

The cargo loaded on the vessel Orion Hugo, chartered by Shell, is scheduled to arrive in India around March 15, Kpler data shows.