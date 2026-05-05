Fresh gas flows from Norway to Europe as Equinor field comes online

Norway's Equinor said on Tuesday its Eirin field had started production and was exporting gas to Europe via platforms in the North Sea, with expected recoverable resources, mainly gas, being around 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Eirin was proven in 1978 but abandoned due to lack of profitability. The discovery was reassessed in 2023, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine the year before.
The field has been developed as a subsea facility tied back to the Gina Krog platform and will extend its production and economic life from 2029 to 2036, Equinor said.
Gas from Eirin is exported via the Sleipner A platform, a key hub for Norwegian gas exports to Europe.
Total investments into Eirin are estimated at NOK4.5 billion ($486 million), according to Equinor.
Equinor operates Eirin and holds a 58.7 per cent interest in the field, while ORLEN owns the remaining 41.3 per cent.
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)