Fresh gas flows from Norway to Europe as Equinor field comes online

Norway's Equinor said on Tuesday its Eirin field had started production and was exporting gas to Europe via platforms in the North Sea, with expected recoverable resources, mainly gas, being around 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Eirin was proven in 1978 but abandoned due to lack of profitability. The discovery was reassessed in 2023, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine the year before.

The field has been developed as a subsea facility tied back to the Gina Krog platform and will extend its production and economic life from 2029 to 2036, Equinor said.