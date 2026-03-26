Freeport CEO: Iran war disruptions could stall US LNG projects

Supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran could delay construction of liquefied natural gas projects slated for development in the US, Freeport LNG CEO Michael Smith said on Wednesday at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The US is the world’s largest LNG exporter and has more new capacity under construction than any other country.

Smith said the conflict’s impact could extend beyond oil and gas supply chains, affecting key materials such as steel and components used in manufacturing equipment needed to build LNG plants.