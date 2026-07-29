Four firms eye bids for BP offshore Egyptian gas assets

Dragon Oil, Carlyle Group, Energean and Artemis Energy are among the groups expected to bid this week for assets in BP's West Nile Delta natural gas development off Egypt, three sources familiar with the sale process said.

British oil major BP, which produces about 60 per cent of Egypt's natural gas through joint ventures in the East Nile Delta and fields it operates in the West Nile Delta, is attempting to simplify its portfolio and cut debt and costs.

Details on the bids, which the sources said are due to be submitted by the end of the week, were not immediately clear.