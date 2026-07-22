Floating LNG terminal fault hits Bangladesh's gas supply

Bangladesh's gas supply has come under renewed strain after a technical problem at one of the country's floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals led to a partial shutdown in operations, removing about 450 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) from the national grid, officials said.

The disruption occurred at the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) operated by US-based Excelerate Energy near Moheshkhali during a ship-to-ship LNG transfer operation on Tuesday.

State-owned Petrobangla said engineers were working to fix the fault, but warned it could take as long as two days before the terminal resumed normal operations. Excelerate Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside its business hours.

The loss of supply is expected to worsen shortages for households and industries already grappling with inadequate gas availability.