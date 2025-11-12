Flex LNG sees slight drop in quarterly net income in July-September amid revenue stability

"Third quarter revenues came in at US$85.7 million, with a time charter equivalent rate of ~US$70,900 per day," said Marius Foss, Interim CEO of Flex LNG Management. "We completed the drydockings of two vessels during the quarter, and Flex Artemis traded in the spot market.

"The charterer of Flex Volunteer decided not to exercise the one-year option, and we expect her to be redelivered in late December this year, where she will go straight into drydock for her five-year special survey and thereafter be marketed for new employment."

Foss added that while this year’s winter season began on a sluggish note, the company is encouraged to see spot rates for modern tonnage in the region of US$60,000 to US$70,000 per day.