Flex LNG secures new vessel charter and extensions

Flex LNG has confirmed the exercise of contract extensions for two of its ships.

The company has received notice from the charterer of the vessels Flex Resolute and Flex Courageous of the charterer’s exercise of the second extension option of 730 days under the original time charter contracts for the period Q1 2027 to Q1 2029 for both ships.

As communicated on November 7, 2024, the charterer extended the original contracts, which comprised of three firm years plus two two-year extension options, by adding a further three firm years for the period Q1 2029 to Q1 2032. The charterer also holds additional extension options of up to seven years per vessel from 2032.

With this announcement, both vessels will be employed on firm contract with the charterer until minimum Q1 2032.