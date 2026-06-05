First LNG produced at Sempra project targeting faster Asian supply

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of US electric and gas utility Sempra, said its ECA LNG Phase 1 project has begun producing liquefied natural gas as part of commissioning activities ahead of full commercial operations.
The facility will supply US natural gas to Asia and other Pacific markets via shorter shipping routes, cutting transit times and costs.
“The production of first LNG marks a significant milestone on the path to full operations expected in the coming months," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure.
The project, located in Ensenada, Mexico, is a joint venture with TotalEnergies and comprises a single liquefaction train with a nameplate capacity of 3.25 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG.
Substantial completion of the project is targeted for summer 2026.
The project is supported by long-term sales and purchase agreements with TotalEnergies and Mitsui and Co. The company said a second phase is also under development at the same site.
(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara, Baird Maritime)