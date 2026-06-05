First LNG produced at Sempra project targeting faster Asian supply

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of US electric and gas utility Sempra, said its ECA LNG Phase 1 project has begun producing liquefied natural gas as part of commissioning activities ahead of full commercial operations.

The facility will supply US natural gas to Asia and other Pacific markets via shorter shipping routes, cutting transit times and costs.

“The production of first LNG marks a significant milestone on the path to full operations expected in the coming months," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure.