FEATURE | Russia faces obstacles in plan to divert LNG from Europe to Asia

Russia's threat to halt liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Europe and divert cargoes to Asia would prove difficult to achieve because of its long-term contracts and need for more ARC7-class tankers, industry analysts said.

President Vladimir Putin said in a TV interview early in March that Russia could stop gas supplies to Europe with immediate effect and seek longer-term commitments from other buyers.

The impact of the US-Israeli war on Iran has caused a surge in gas prices, as the conflict has effectively shut off 20 per cent of global LNG supply.

Russia, facing a European ban on Russian LNG imports on short-term contracts from April 25 and on long-term contracts from January 1, 2027, could look elsewhere for customers seeking to access LNG supplies.