FEATURE | Japan seeks assessment of $44 billion Alaska LNG project, sources say

Japan has hired energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie to assess a proposed 800-mile (1,287-kilometre) Alaska gas pipeline and LNG plant in a sign it is weighing support for the $44 billion project touted by US President Donald Trump, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The assessment could help assuage lingering concerns among potential Japanese off-takers and investors about a project that has languished for decades due to cost and logistical challenges, said one of the sources, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The scope and cost of the deal with Wood Mackenzie is unclear, as is whether any resulting report will be made public.

Japan's Ministry for Economy, Trade and Industry declined to comment. Wood Mackenzie, project developers Glenfarne and the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) did not immediately reply to requests for comment.