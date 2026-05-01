FEATURE | Global scramble for natural gas contrasts with growing US stockpile

The war with Iran has boosted prices of globally traded natural gas by throttling exports from the Persian Gulf. In West Texas, gas is so abundant that some producers must pay to have it taken away.

The war and Iran's attacks on gulf energy producers have halted 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply. Qatari LNG facilities have been damaged and tankers have been unable to sail through the Strait of Hormuz waterway at the gulf's entry because of Iranian threats to fire on them.

The crisis has exposed a major split in the global gas market: Import-dependent countries across Europe and Asia are scrambling for scarce supplies, but the United States - the world's largest gas producer, consumer and exporter - remains awash in fuel, with prices near 17-month lows.