FEATURE | Fees fail to deter: US LNG hits near-record contract volumes

US liquefied natural gas (LNG) developers are on track this year to ink the second-highest annual number of binding sales contracts, despite industry concerns about increasing capacity and rising costs. In the first 10 months of 2025, US LNG producers signed sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) for 29.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, more than four times the seven mtpa signed in all of 2024, data from consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group shows.

The SPAs are used by project developers to raise financing by demonstrating that planned projects can generate positive cash flow with customers locked into contracts for as long as 20 years. The only time more binding agreements were signed by US exporters was in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, according to Rapidan Energy.

Many buyers seeking to diversify away from Russian energy are willing to pay higher liquefaction fees that American LNG developers charge to convert natural gas into a liquid that can be easily transported around the world in specialised ships.

Companies with LNG trading portfolios are also picking up volumes from American producers.