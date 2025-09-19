FACTBOX | Where and how much Russia is exporting its LNG

The European Commission will propose banning Russian LNG imports by January 1, 2027, a year earlier than planned, as part of a 19th package of sanctions against Moscow, EU sources said on Friday. Following are some facts about Russia's LNG exports by destination and volume.
Russia's liquefied natural gas exports in January-August 2025 reached 18.8 million tonnes, of which 9.5 million tonnes were shipped to Asia and 9.2 million tonnes were exported to Europe.
Russia's share in EU imports of liquefied natural gas decreased to 14 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 from 22 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, according to Eurostat.
Novatek-led Yamal LNG is Russia's supplier of the frozen gas to Europe.
France is the largest importer of Russia's LNG in Europe, buying around four million tonnes in the first eight months of the year.
It is followed by Belgium (2.3 million tonnes), Spain (1.8 million tonnes), the Netherlands (around one million tonnes) and Italy (725,000 tonnes).
France's TotalEnergies, which has a 20 per cent stake in Yamal LNG, gets around four million tonnes of LNG per year from the project at Montoir-de-Bretagne.
Gazprom's former unit in Germany, SEFE, has a contract for imports of 2.9 million tonnes a year from Yamal LNG at Zeebrugge.
China's CNPC buys up to three million tonnes of LNG per year from Novatek.
The Russian company also has a contract with Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa to supply one million tonnes of LNG from Yamal.
The Sakhalin-2 project, led by Gazprom, is Russia's Asia-oriented LNG supplier.
China is the top buyer of LNG from Russia with imports of 4.1 million tonnes in January-August, including 300,000 tonnes from the new Arctic LNG 2 plant.
It is followed by Japan (3.7 million tonnes), South Korea (1.4 million tonnes), Vietnam (613,000 tonnes) and Taiwan (200,000 tonnes).
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Frances Kerry)
