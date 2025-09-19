FACTBOX | Where and how much Russia is exporting its LNG

Russia's LNG exports to Europe

Russia's share in EU imports of liquefied natural gas decreased to 14 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 from 22 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, according to Eurostat.

Novatek-led Yamal LNG is Russia's supplier of the frozen gas to Europe.

France is the largest importer of Russia's LNG in Europe, buying around four million tonnes in the first eight months of the year.

It is followed by Belgium (2.3 million tonnes), Spain (1.8 million tonnes), the Netherlands (around one million tonnes) and Italy (725,000 tonnes).