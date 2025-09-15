FACTBOX | US and Europe's trade with Russia continues despite sanctions

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States was prepared to impose fresh energy sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO nations ceased purchasing Russian oil and implemented similar measures.

More than three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US and European Union still import billions of euros worth of Russian energy and commodities, ranging from liquefied natural gas to enriched uranium.

Here are the main commercial ties that the EU and the US maintain with Russia, and their evolution over the last four years: