FACTBOX | LNG imports loom for Australia with four terminal projects underway

Australia could start imports of liquefied natural gas from 2027, based on developments at import terminal projects along its east coast, to address potential supply shortages.

The country's competition regulator has said that the east coast may face a longer-term shortfall amid higher demand and structural decline.

Below is a list of four proposed projects being advanced on the east coast, consisting of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), which will send gas via pipelines back to the mainland for consumption.