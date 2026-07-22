Facing supply squeeze, Egypt turns to energy majors for long-term LNG deals

Egypt is in talks with energy majors including Shell, TotalEnergies and BP to buy 15 to 18 cargoes of liquefied natural gas per month for at least three years, three trading and industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The talks come as Egypt's domestic production struggles to keep pace with rising demand and as global LNG markets remain tight during the Iran conflict, which has curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and increased competition among buyers seeking to secure supplies.

Two of the sources said talks are ongoing with companies including Shell, TotalEnergies, BP and commodities trader Hartree Partners.