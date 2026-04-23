Facing supply gaps, Pakistan issues first LNG spot tender in years

Pakistan LNG has issued its first spot tender for liquefied natural gas (LNG) since December 2023 amid supply shortfalls triggered by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The company is seeking bids from international suppliers for three LNG cargoes of around 140,000 cubic metres each for delivery on April 27-30, and on May 1-7 and 8-14 at Port Qasim in Karachi, according to an advertisement on Thursday for the tender that closes on April 24.

Pakistan Federal Minister of Energy Awais Leghari told Reuters the LNG tender was aimed at meeting rising power demand and to cut reliance on costlier diesel and furnace oil.

Pakistan is not sure when it will get more cargoes from Qatar, Leghari said.