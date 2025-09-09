ExxonMobil eyes new markets as it doubles down on China's LNG demand

ExxonMobil expects strong growth in demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in China, driven by transport and marine sectors, and sees rising opportunities in new markets across Asia Pacific, Africa and Latin America, a senior company executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

China, the world's largest LNG importer, signed deals on September 2 to boost gas supply through the existing Power of Siberia pipeline and to build the Power of Siberia 2, raising concerns in that this could displace China's appetite for imported LNG.