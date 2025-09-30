Exxon chief seeks security assurances for Mozambique LNG site to proceed

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods last week raised concerns about the risks posed by an insurgency movement to a proposed $30 billion gas terminal in Mozambique and sought security assurances from President Daniel Chapo before a decision to greenlight the project, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Woods and Chapo also discussed plans by TotalEnergies to resume work on a nearby liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility being developed by the French oil major and lift a force majeure, the FT said, citing sources with knowledge of the talks.