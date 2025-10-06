EU's US gas use set to soar, increasing price volatility

Europe will need to import up to 160 additional LNG cargoes this winter due to lower storage and a decline in pipeline flows from Russia and Algeria, according to analysts and data, deepening its dependency on US gas.

LNG imports will jump to 820 tankers this year from 660 last year, representing 48 per cent of all EU gas supply, with analysts forecasting need for around 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) this winter.

A decade ago, LNG covered only 10 per cent of EU gas needs, and the share stood at 23 per cent in 2021 before Russia invaded Ukraine and the bloc cut Russian pipeline imports.