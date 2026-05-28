European gas ticks up as fresh Iran-US clashes shake Hormuz hopes

Dutch and British natural gas prices rose on Thursday morning after fresh strikes in the Iran conflict and US President Donald Trump denied reports of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while concerns over storage refilling persisted.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €1.29 at €47.70 per megawatt hour (MWh) at 07:45 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

The British front-month contract was up 3.09p at 116.13p per therm.

"Today, we expect prices to react bullishly to Iranian retaliatory attacks on a US military base, signalling renewed escalation and a potential collapse of the ceasefire between the sides," LSEG analyst Dzmitry Dauhalevich said.