European gas prices stay flat as supply matches demand

Dutch and British gas prices were steady on Friday morning on a comfortable supply-demand balance and amid easing supply concerns as more tankers cross the Strait of Hormuz, even though a cargo vessel was hit near Oman on Thursday.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was flat at €40.36 per megawatt hour (MWh) or around $13.38/mmBtu, by 08:23 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British front-month contract was up 0.37p at 96.89p per therm.