European gas prices show little movement ahead of US-China summit

Dutch and British natural gas prices were largely steady on Wednesday morning, as a few shipments have been flagged to pass via the Strait of Hormuz and the upcoming highly anticipated visit by President Donald Trump to China.

Benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.06 at €46.75 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 08:13 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed.

The British contract for June eased by 0.10p to 114.70p per therm. The market is waiting for more visibility regarding the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East, and attention has also turned to the US-China summit between Trump and President Xi Jinping, analysts at Engie Energyscan said in the daily gas report.

It will be the first visit by a US president to China in nearly a decade, against the backdrop of the Iran war and trade tensions.