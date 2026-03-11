European gas prices rise on reports of Iranian mines in Hormuz

Benchmark European and British wholesale gas prices rose on Wednesday morning after reports of Iran laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns over liquefied natural gas supply.

It also signalled that the Middle East conflict would last longer than expected.

The Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub, the benchmark price for Europe, rose 5.7 per cent to €50.09 per megawatt hour by 09:18 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British April contract rose 6.03 per cent to 127.90p per therm, ICE data showed.