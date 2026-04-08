European gas prices plunge on hopes for restored LNG flows following US-Iran ceasefire

The European benchmark gas contract plunged on Wednesday morning after US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, raising hopes of a resumption in oil and liquefied natural gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

The last-minute deal was subject to Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, Trump said.

The Dutch gas contract for May fell about 17 per cent to €43.95 per megawatt hour by 06:45 GMT, ICE data showed, its lowest since March 2.