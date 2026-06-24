European gas prices level off as shipping traffic stirs in Hormuz

Dutch and British gas prices were steady on Wednesday morning as signs that more tankers are moving through the Strait of Hormuz led to hopes of renewed LNG exports from the region.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was down €0.254 at €41.76 per megawatt hour (MWh) or around $13.90/mmBtu, by 08:10 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British June contract was down 0.52p at 99.77p per therm.