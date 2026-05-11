European gas prices hold steady as US-Iran peace deal remains elusive

Dutch and British gas contracts firmed on Monday after another attempt to end the US-Israel war on Iran failed even as the first Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker sailed through the Strait of Hormuz to deliver cargo to Pakistan.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.68 at €44.83 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 07:44 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed.

The British contract for June was up 1.39p at 109.73p per therm.