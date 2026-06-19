European gas prices hold firm as US-Iran truce hit by doubts

Dutch and British gas contracts firmed for the first time in over a week as renewed attacks in Lebanon and the cancellation of talks intended to pave the way for lasting truce between the US and Iran dimmed market sentiment.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €1.20 at €41.74 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 08:43 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

The British front-month contract was up 2.99p at 99.68p per therm.