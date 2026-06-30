European gas prices edge up as markets watch tense US-Iran talks

Dutch and British wholeale gas prices rose on Tuesday morning due to uncertainty over US-Iran talks and the impact on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.92 at €43.53/per megawatt hour (MWh) or around $14.22/mmBtu, by 08:58 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British June contract was up 2.13p at 104.69p per therm.

"Range-bound trading is expected to persist today supported by broadly stable fundamentals on the prompt...However, some volatility risk remains tied to geopolitical developments, particularly around US–Iran talks," Wayne Bryan, head of European gas research at LSEG, said in a daily research note.