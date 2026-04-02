European gas prices edge up as Iran war ceasefire hopes slip away

Benchmark Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday morning, as US President Donald Trump vowed more aggressive strikes on Iran without committing to a specific timeline to end the war, unsettling investors worried about prolonged disruptions to global supply.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub opened 6.25 per cent higher at €50.48 per megawatt hour (MWh), before trimming gains to 3.56 per cent at €49.20/MWh, or around $16.62/mmBtu, by 0853 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British April contract was up 3.57 per cent at 124.98p per therm, after it opened 5.9 per cent higher, ICE data showed.