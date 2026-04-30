European gas prices edge higher amid war-driven supply uncertainty

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices extended the previous session's gains on Thursday morning as the market expects shipping constraints via the Strait of Hormuz to persist, curbing liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub briefly traded at €48.96 per megawatt hour in early trade, its highest since April 13. It was €0.24 higher at €47.10/MWh by 07:48 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

The British contract for June was up 0.42p at 116.16p per therm, after earlier trading at 120p/therm.