European gas prices ease as storage levels remain high

Dutch wholesale gas prices eased on Monday morning in a small correction after last week's gains, although the need to refill storage before winter continued to provide support.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was down by €0.20 at €33.30 per megawatt hour, or $1.39 per mmBtu, by 09:16 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The day-ahead contract was down €0.10 at €33/MWh.