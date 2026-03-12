European gas prices climb as LNG supply risks rattle markets

British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Thursday morning as reports of tanker attacks in the gulf heightened fears of prolonged disruption to regional liquefied natural gas supplies from the region, while higher oil prices added further support.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €2.41 at €52.40 per megawatt hour (MWh) or around $17.73/mmBtu, by 08:48 GMT, ICE data showed.

The British front-month contract was up 5.86p at 133.12p per therm, according to ICE data.